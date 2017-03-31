Fantasy Football Rookie Report: Wide receivers

Analysis: Williams fits the bill of a No. 1 wide receiver in terms of look and size, and his play for Clemson backs that up as well. He's adept at back-shoulder and boundary throws, possessing good body control for a big guy. He fights for the ball with a mentality that every throw is his and he's going to win it, and more often than not, he does. He'll be a beast in the red zone at the next level, and should be at worst a consistent chain mover as well. He could stand to improve precision of his route-running if he wants to continue his ascent. Williams should be an early-round dynasty pick and if he lands with a solid offense could be the next rookie wide receiver to turn in a WR2 or better performance in his first pro season.