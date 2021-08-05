Fantasy Football Podcast: S'more Camp Notes (aka A Conversation with Chris Allen)

Published: Aug 05, 2021 at 04:59 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Chris Allen (4for4, Footballguys, NBC Sports EDGE) for this special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast catching up on the latest training camp storylines and reports. Marcas and Chris start with players returning from injuries, including the reported struggles from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he works back from a torn ACL and the slow progress of Chicago Bears pass-catching running back Tarik Cohen. Then, the hosts touch on Thursday night's return to football with the Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. After that, Marcas asks Chris about his recent write-ups on quarterbacks, covering Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Washington Football Team, and Daniel Jones with the New York Giants. Later, they play a game of "Either/Or" discussing who is more likely to break out between: Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields? Travis Etienne vs. Javonte Williams? Jaylen Waddle vs. Elijah Moore? Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Rashod Bateman? Finally, the duo wraps up the show with rapid fire topics ranging from homebrew beers to secret grill options and more.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Training Camp Observations & Breakout Players

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move The Sticks with special guest Rhett Lewis. The pair preview Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, share their observations from Saints and Browns training camp and discuss breakout players for 2021. 
news

Jordan Love 'super excited' for first game-action with Packers: 'I've been training a year'

More than 18 months after participating in the 2020 Senior Bowl, Jordan Love is looking forward to his first pro contest when the Packers face the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Week 1 of the preseason.
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says vaccine decision is 'private' matter, vows to 'avoid' being close contact

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the Minnesota Vikings after sitting out due to COVID-19 protocols, but isn't talking when it comes to his vaccination status going forward.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles in 'no rush' to name Jalen Hurts QB1

Jalen Hurts is the presumptive starting QB for the Eagles. It's just not his official title, and it might not be for a bit. With more than a month remaining before Week 1, HC Nick Sirianni said that "there's no rush" to anoint Philly's starter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW