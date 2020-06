Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back to record a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo starts off the show talking about Cam Newton signing with the New England Patriots and how he changes their offense (3:03). Then, the guys transition to discussing which quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers could jump into the top 10 in rankings and who would fall out (12:15). Lastly, Fabs says goodbye to the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast (25:35).