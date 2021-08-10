Fantasy Football Podcast: Campfire Stories (aka A Conversation with Eric Moody)

Published: Aug 10, 2021

Marcas Grant is joined by Eric Moody (Pro Football Network) for this special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. Marcas and Eric start with some training camp reports, including an update on Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans' skill players, Saquon Barkley's return to New York Giants training camp, Rashod Bateman leaving Ravens' practice early on Tuesday, Sam Ehlinger taking first-team quarterback reps for the Colts, and tonight's premiere of Hard Knocks on HBO. Next, Eric talks through some of his "underrated players," covering Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Seahawks running back Chris Carson, and Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas. After that, the hosts play a game of "Either/Or" discussing who's more likely to break out this season between the likes of: Miles Sanders or Myles Gaskin? Michael Carter or Trey Sermon? Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton? Darnell Mooney or Michael Gallup? Finally, they wrap up the show with some rapid-fire topics, including why Ben Affleck is the best on-screen Batman.

