Fantasy football deep sleepers: Greg Little could be big

Baron Batch, RB, Steelers: If you were to define a "deep" sleeper, this would have to be the guy. Batch isn't gonna start, especially when Rashard Mendenhall gets back. But Steeler fans have been excited about Batch, who looked great last summer until hurting his ACL. With Isaac Redman as the penciled in starter, nothing is certain, i.e., it's not like Batch has Jerome Bettis in front of him. Redman might start, but Batch's explosiveness will be hard to ignore when he gets on the field.