Fantasy football: Andrew Luck is a confident play

2: How many quarterbacks in the 49ers-Seahawks game you can start in fantasy this week. Under. I know, it's heresy. The two combined for over 64 points this past week. But Sunday, their teams meet in Seattle. The Seahawks are a phenomenal team defensively at home. The 49ers defense is phenomenal when they're not facing Tom Brady - and you know Jim Harbaugh has been killing his guys this week with the shame and embarrassment of the Patriots game. I don't think there's a ton of fantasy points to be had in a contest which smacks to me of a 17-10 or 17-13 kind of final score. The good news is if you have one of these quarterbacks, you probably picked them up off the waiver wire, which means you already have a pretty decent starter on your roster as an option. And if you don't? Well, Brandon Weeden may be available. I know. That's no consolation. But I will say this: Sam Bradford may be worth a whirl this week. I'm going to rank him somewhere around 12th-14th for Week 16. He's hot, and he has a phenomenal matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that's the worst in the league against the pass. So if you're in need or you're starting a quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger, Andy Dalton or Matt Schaub? You can dust off Bradford and play him.