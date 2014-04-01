Fantasy film study: Toby Gerhart the next Eddie Lacy?

This isn't to say Gerhart's game isn't without its flaws. Chief among them is his deficiency at reaching the corner on stretch plays and off-tackle runs. Gerhart has speed, and if you need proof check out his 41-yard touchdown run against the Ravens last season in the video to the right. However, that speed doesn't translate when he's running east and west. I routinely saw Gerhart getting caught from behind or stymied at the line when trying to get outside. Not only is he not as fast moving laterally, but he loses his greatest asset, his strength and power, when defenders can hit him from the side. If the Jaguars try to run him outside repeatedly, they're going to have a bad time. So too will fantasy owners when they see Gerhart posting 10 carries for 14 yards at halftime.