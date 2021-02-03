Fantasy Fallout: Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade has Rams on rise

The first QB domino, in an offseason that seems likely to have many signal callers on the move, has fallen. ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for ﻿Jared Goff﻿ and draft picks. If you're like me at all, your brain instantly starts wondering the impact this trade will have on not only the two QBs, but their new teams' fantasy pieces as well. Luckily for you, we are here to break it down!

What it means for Stafford and the Rams

The Rams were an offensive powerhouse in their first couple of seasons with Sean McVay as the head coach, but in the past two years, especially in 2020, they had to rely more on their defense to get them into the playoffs. It was just a couple years ago that the Rams made the Super Bowl on the back of their high-powered offense. Since then the offensive line has deteriorated, and Goff showed that he struggles under pressure. That right there should be an upgrade for the Rams this season, as Stafford has played better under pressure. Just in 2020, Stafford threw for 927 yards and eight touchdowns and two interceptions with a 46.1 completion percentage and 13.5 aDOT, per PFF. Those numbers for Goff this past season were just 613 yards, four TDs, seven INTs, 41.8% and an 8.3 aDOT. So not only did Stafford put up better raw numbers under pressure, but he completed a higher rate of passes, all while taking more deep shots and turning it over less. And before you say anything about volume matters, Goff had more attempts under pressure than Stafford. That right there is one key reason this move should upgrade the Rams' offense.

The other is that Stafford seems to be a better fit for the offense McVay wants to run. Last season the Rams ran play action on 33% of their plays, the fifth-most in the NFL, compared to just 24% for the Lions (20th). Stafford is better suited to take advantage of those play-action calls and turn them into big gains through the air. Last season on play-action passes, Stafford had a 60.5 completion percentage, averaged 8.6 yards per attempt, including 11.1 air yards per throw with 58% of the yards he picked up coming through the air and not after the catch. Goff completed 66% of his throws, with 7.8 yards per attempt, 6.7 air yards per throw and just 42% of the yardage coming through the air. To break that down, it means that Goff was simply throwing the ball closer to the line of scrimmage and relying on his weapons to pick up yardage after the catch, while Stafford was more aggressive and taking shots down the field. That bodes well for ﻿Robert Woods﻿, who led the Rams in targets, catches, yards and TDs on play-action passes last season. But play action is not the only aspect where Stafford has shown to be the better downfield passer. On all passes of 20-plus air yards in 2020 Stafford had a higher completion percentage (37.3-28.2), averaged more yards per attempt (13.4 to 9.4) and put up better raw numbers (791 yards, 6 TD to 366 yards, 3 TD). He is just an all-around better deep ball passer and he has shown that he will be more aggressive throwing the ball downfield. I expect Stafford to go off the board somewhere between QB10 and 12, but I would not take him over the duel-threat QBs that can give you vital points with their legs (that means behind ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ if he is the starter in Philly).

Lastly, these two also have shown different tendencies as a passer. Last season Stafford averaged 8.7 air yards per attempt and threw 53 percent of his passes to receivers, 22 percent to tight ends and 22 percent to running backs. While Goff averaged 6.5 air yards per attempt and threw 62 percent of his passes to receivers, 21 percent to tight ends and 12 percent to RBs. Personnel matters there, but in their careers, Stafford has averaged 22 percent of throws to RBs, while Goff is at 14 percent. To me, this is a huge upgrade for ﻿Cam Akers﻿, who showed at the end of the season and the playoffs that he can clearly be a very effective runner in this league. But now if he is going to see the ball thrown his way nearly 10 percent more often? That is huge for PPR leagues, as an RB target is roughly three times as valuable as an RB carry. McVay showed in the playoffs that he trusts Akers to be the lead back and while I would not say to expect prime ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ results, we do have a very successful track record of McVay working with his lead back. Akers is going to go off draft boards as an RB1 come the summer, if not sooner.

This also has a great impact on the Rams receivers. We already know that Woods is set up to be the biggest benefactor on play action passes. But if the volume remains the same for Woods -- who has seen at least 129 targets in his last three seasons -- he should be an improved fantasy asset. Seeing that volume, he has averaged between 15.3 and 16.6 fantasy PPG. But last season he was boosted by a career-high eight touchdowns, which helped make up for a career-low 7.5 air yards per target. It is easier to gain fantasy points in chunks when you are being used downfield more, as you can gain yards in chunks and not have to hope he breaks a tackle or finds a seam to get meaningful yards. The same can be said for ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, who put up his worst fantasy season since his rookie year. Kupp only scored three touchdowns, which obviously hurts, but what also didn't help was a career-low 6.7 air yards per target. Being used close to the line of scrimmage helped turn Kupp from a top-five WR in 2019, to a boring, low-upside WR3 in 2020. In fact, he had 35% of his targets and fantasy points in just three games last season. I am expecting more consistent production this season with Stafford at the helm. While I have a slight lean toward Woods, both should be valued as WR2 with the upside to make the jump to be a WR1. We will have to monitor the reports out of Rams camp all summer to see if there is one that has a stronger rapport with Stafford. ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ did not get utilized much as a rookie, but with a QB willing to throw the ball downfield, his blazing speed can be better utilized. With ﻿Josh Reynolds﻿ a free agent, Jefferson is a sleeper to take over the old ﻿Brandin Cooks﻿ role in this offense.

While I will not be advocating to draft ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ or ﻿Gerald Everett﻿ this season, I do think both have higher upside with Stafford, as it's an upgrade for the entire offense. They can work their way to becoming a waiver wire or streaming option in 2021.

What it means for Goff and the Lions