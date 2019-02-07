Fantasy Exit Interviews: AFC West

What went right: Much of Los Angeles might not have noticed but the Chargers had a very good offensive season in 2018. Philip Rivers topped 4,000 passing yards for the 10th time in 11 seasons and retained his title as the patron saint of The Church of Waiting on a Quarterback. Keenan Allen's numbers were down from 2017 but the Bolts' top wideout still put in a low-end WR1 performance worthy of his draft status. After a poor rookie season, Mike Williams took a big step forward in his sophomore campaign Melvin Gordon was again Melvin Gordon but this year, he had help. Second-year running back Austin Ekeler was asked to carry a larger load and did so admirably, with nearly 1,000 scrimmage yard and six total touchdowns. Yet if you want the true test of what went right for the Chargers in 2018 -- they found a kicker! After seasons of being plagued by an inconsistent kicking game, Los Angeles seems to have found reliability in Michael Badgley, who connected on 15-of-16 field goal attempts. Huzzah!