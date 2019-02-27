Fantasy Exit Interviews -- AFC East

What went wrong: The Dolphins were a team without an offensive identity in 2018. A lot of criticism was lobbed at head coach Adam Gase, whose incoherent running back rotations left Kenyan Drake as a frequent bystander. Things weren't much better in the passing game. Ryan Tannehill returned after missing all of 2017 but did nothing to inspire. It didn't help that he missed five games in the middle of the season with a shoulder injury. It also didn't help that he had an underwhelming group of pass-catchers to work with. Maybe the biggest disappointment was DeVante Parker, who was set up to finally have the breakout season that had been predicted for years. Instead, he posted the worst totals of his four-year career.