Fans' choice: Which 'Top 10' would you most like to see?

Published: May 19, 2011 at 04:32 AM

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, May 28, NFL Network will air three of its best episodes from the "Top 10" series. The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite "Top 10" episode. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, May 26, so check back the following day to see which episode is the winner.

Top 10 Cowboys -- The bright lights of "Big D" have been home to big talent such as Tony Dorsett, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. "Top 10" reveals the biggest star to don the star with a countdown of the top 10 Dallas Cowboys.
» NFL Films does '80 playoff classic

Top 10 Steelers -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have won six Lombardi trophies and have 16 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. If you had to pick 10 of them, who would they be?
» Hall of Famers by team

Top 10 Raiders -- Who's the greatest Raiders player of all-time? "Snake" Stabler? Fred Biletnikoff? Marcus Allen? Howie Long? The intense debate will leave Silver and Black fans black and blue.
» NFL Films recalls 'Ghost to the post'

Top 10 worst teams -- NFL Network puts together the list that no NFL player or coach wants to be a part of: The worst teams in NFL history. Is there a surprise team awaiting at the top of this list?
» NFL Films' football follies | Fantastic follies | Legends of the follies

Top 10 teams that didn't win the Super Bowl -- Great teams don't always win the Super Bowl. "Top 10" counts down the teams that seemed destined to be among the NFL's greats, but wound up as a footnote in the history books.
» Anderson's miss foils Vikings | 'The Fumble' bursts Browns' bubble | Chargers win 'Epic in Miami'

**NFL Network**'s "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 26: Top 10 (Winner: Top 10 gutsiest calls)
April 2: Super Bowl Classics (Winner: Super Bowl XLII)
April 9: America's Game (Winner: 1996 Packers)
April 16: Sound FX: Best of (Winner: Ray Lewis)
April 23: Hey Rookie (Winner: 2004 season)
May 7: Game of the Week (Winner: Super Bowl XL)
May 14: America's Game: The Missing Rings (Winner: 1998 Vikings)
May 21: NFL Classic Games (Winner: Packers vs. Raiders, Week 16 of 2003)
May 28: Top 10
June 4: Super Bowl Classics
June 11: Sound FX: Best of
June 18: NFL Replay: Colts vs. Patriots
June 25: America's Game
July 2: Top 10
July 9: NFL's Greatest Games

Voting for the June 4 airing of "Super Bowl Classics" begins on May 26.

