Fans' choice: Which Sound FX episode do you want to see?

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 06:39 AM

![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, March 24, NFL Network will air the leading "Sound FX" vote-getter at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite "Sound FX" episode from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, March 22, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune into NFL Network to catch the winning episode.

Aaron Rodgers -- See Super Bowl XLV and 2011 season MVP at work on the field as he leads one of the NFL's most potent offenses and most popular teams to victory.
» Watch: Rodgers miked in 2011

Brett Favre -- Two decades of play in the NFL -- from his long tenure in Green Bay to a career swan song in Minnesota -- produced plenty of entertaining sound from this future Hall of Famer.
» Watch: Favre just a big kid

Peyton Manning -- The ruthlessly efficient Manning was the catalyst for a Colts dynasty that was among the NFL's winningest franchises for more than a decade.
» Watch: Manning's heated exchange with Saturday

Steve Young -- Get good insight on the memorable NFL career of Young with a promising collection of sights and sounds from the Hall of Famer.
» Watch: Young is No. 2 most mobile QB

Tony Romo -- Romo rose from obscurity to become the quarterback of "America's Team." Take a look at what it takes to be a team leader in such a pressure-packed situation.
» Watch: Is Romo a leader of men?

NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 3: America's Game (Winner: 2010 Green Bay Packers)
March 10: NFL's Top 10 (Winner: Green Bay Packers)
March 17: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams-Titans)
March 24: Sound FX: Best of the quarterbacks
March 31: NFL's Greatest Games

Voting for the March 31 airing of "NFL's Greatest Games" begins on Thursday, March 22.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More