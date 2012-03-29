Fans' choice: Which Cowboys feature do you want to see?

On Saturday, April 7, NFL Network will air the Cowboys feature that gets the most votes at 8 p.m. ET.
Get your votes in now for your favorite Cowboys feature from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, April 5, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune in to NFL Network to catch the winning episode.
A Football Life: Tom Landry -- "A Football Life" takes an in-depth look at Tom Landry, the NFL's "Man in the Hat," using unique sights, sounds and stories from on and off the field.
» Watch: The myth of Landry
Top 10 Dallas Cowboys -- The bright lights of "Big D" have been home to big talent like Tony Dorsett, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. NFL's Top 10 reveals the biggest star to don the star with a countdown of the top 10 Cowboys.
» Watch: No. 1 nickname
America's Game: 1995 Cowboys -- Re-live the story of the 1995 Cowboys -- who won a third Super Bowl in four years -- through the eyes of Darren Woodson, Rich Dalrymple, Daryl Johnston and Larry Brown. This episode is narrated by Ed Harris.
» NFL Films' 1995 Cowboys highlights
Sound FX: Tony Romo -- Romo rose from obscurity to become the quarterback of "America's Team." Take a look at what it takes to be a team leader in such a pressure-packed situation.
» Watch: Is Romo a leader of men?
Super Bowl XXX Highlights: Cowboys vs. Steelers -- Dallas cornerback Larry Brown intercepted two passes that led to 14 second-half points as the Cowboys recorded their third Super Bowl victory in four years, defeating the Steelers 27-17.
» Watch: Brown is No. 3 one-shot wonder
NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 3: America's Game (Winner: 2010 Green Bay Packers)
March 10: NFL's Top 10 (Winner: Green Bay Packers)
March 17: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams-Titans)
March 24: Sound FX: Best of the quarterbacks (Winner: Brett Favre)
March 31: NFL's Greatest Games (Winner: 1993 NFC Wild Card: Packers-Lions)
April 7: Cowboys Night
April 14: NFL Replay: The 2011 playoffs
April 21: NFL's Top 10: The draft
May 5: America's Game: The '90s
May 12: NFL's classic games
May 19: NFL Replay: Super Bowls of the last five years
May 26: A Football Life
June 2: Steelers Night
Voting for the April 14 airing of "NFL Replay: The 2011 playoffs" begins on Thursday, April 5.