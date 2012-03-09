Fans' choice: Which classic Super Bowl do you want to see?

Published: Mar 09, 2012 at 06:00 AM

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, March 17, NFL Network will air the leading "Super Bowl Classics" vote-getter at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite "Super Bowl Classics" episode from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, March 15, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune into NFL Network to catch the winning episode.

Super Bowl III: Jets vs. Colts -- From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, NFL Network re-airs the network broadcast of Super Bowl III between the Colts and the Jets played at the Orange Bowl in Miami.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl III highlights

Super Bowl XX: Bears vs. Patriots -- Armed with one of the most dominating defenses in NFL history, the Bears overpowered the Patriots, 46-10, winning the franchise's first NFL title since 1963. Richard Dent recorded 1.5 sacks, earning himself MVP honors.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XX highlights

Super Bowl XXX: Cowboys vs. Steelers -- Dallas cornerback Larry Brown intercepted two passes that led to 14 second-half points as the Cowboys recorded their third Super Bowl victory in four years, defeating the Steelers 27-17.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XXX highlights

Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams vs. Titans -- The Rams defeated the Titans 23-16 after linebacker Mike Jones made a game-saving tackle on the 1-yard line as time expired, sealing the Rams' first-ever Super Bowl championship. Kurt Warner was named MVP after throwing for 414 yards and two touchdowns.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XXXIV highlights

Super Bowl XLV: Packers vs. Steelers -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a 31-25 victory over the Steelers to earn Green Bay its first ring since 1996 and NFL-record 13th overall championship. Rodgers tossed three TDs on 304 yards passing to earn the MVP honors.
» Super Bowl XLV highlights | Super Bowl memories

NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 3: America's Game (Winner: 2010 Green Bay Packers)
March 10: NFL's Top 10 (Winner: Green Bay Packers)
March 17: Super Bowl classics
March 24: Sound FX: Best of the quarterbacks
March 31: NFL's Greatest Games

Voting for the March 24 airing of "Sound FX: Best Of Quarterbacks" begins on Thursday, March 15.

