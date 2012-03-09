Fans' choice: Which classic Super Bowl do you want to see?

On Saturday, March 17, NFL Network will air the leading "Super Bowl Classics" vote-getter at 8 p.m. ET.
Super Bowl III: Jets vs. Colts -- From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, NFL Network re-airs the network broadcast of Super Bowl III between the Colts and the Jets played at the Orange Bowl in Miami.
Super Bowl XX: Bears vs. Patriots -- Armed with one of the most dominating defenses in NFL history, the Bears overpowered the Patriots, 46-10, winning the franchise's first NFL title since 1963. Richard Dent recorded 1.5 sacks, earning himself MVP honors.
Super Bowl XXX: Cowboys vs. Steelers -- Dallas cornerback Larry Brown intercepted two passes that led to 14 second-half points as the Cowboys recorded their third Super Bowl victory in four years, defeating the Steelers 27-17.
Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams vs. Titans -- The Rams defeated the Titans 23-16 after linebacker Mike Jones made a game-saving tackle on the 1-yard line as time expired, sealing the Rams' first-ever Super Bowl championship. Kurt Warner was named MVP after throwing for 414 yards and two touchdowns.
Super Bowl XLV: Packers vs. Steelers -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a 31-25 victory over the Steelers to earn Green Bay its first ring since 1996 and NFL-record 13th overall championship. Rodgers tossed three TDs on 304 yards passing to earn the MVP honors.
