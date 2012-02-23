Fans' choice: Which 'America's Game' do you want to see?

Get your votes in now for your favorite "America's Game" episode from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, March 1, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune into NFL Network to catch the winning episode.
2006 Indianapolis Colts -- Relive the story of the 2006 Colts through the eyes of Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy and Jeff Saturday. This episode is narrated by Donald Sutherland.
2007 New York Giants -- Relive the story of the 2007 Giants through the eyes of Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and Tom Coughlin. This episode is narrated by James Gandolfini.
2008 Pittsburgh Steelers -- Relive the story of the 2008 Steelers through the eyes of Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger and Troy Polamalu. This episode is narrated by Jon Hamm.
2009 New Orleans Saints -- Relive the story of the 2009 Saints and their run to Super Bowl XLIV through the eyes of Sean Payton, Drew Brees and Jonathan Vilma. This episode is narrated by Brad Pitt.
2010 Green Bay Packers -- Relive the story of the 2010 Packers and their run to Super Bowl XLV through the eyes of Aaron Rodgers, Charles Woodson and head coach Mike McCarthy. This episode is narrated by John Slattery.
NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 3: America's Game
March 10: NFL's Top 10
March 17: Super Bowl classics
March 24: Sound FX: Best of the quarterbacks
March 31: NFL's Greatest Games
Voting for the March 10 airing of "NFL's Top 10" begins on Thursday, March 1.