Fans' choice: Which 'America's Game' do you want to see?

Published: Feb 23, 2012 at 03:30 AM

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, March 3, NFL Network will air the leading "America's Game" vote-getter at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite "America's Game" episode from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, March 1, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune into NFL Network to catch the winning episode.

2006 Indianapolis Colts -- Relive the story of the 2006 Colts through the eyes of Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy and Jeff Saturday. This episode is narrated by Donald Sutherland.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XLI highlights

2007 New York Giants -- Relive the story of the 2007 Giants through the eyes of Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and Tom Coughlin. This episode is narrated by James Gandolfini.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XLII highlights

2008 Pittsburgh Steelers -- Relive the story of the 2008 Steelers through the eyes of Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger and Troy Polamalu. This episode is narrated by Jon Hamm.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XLIII highlights

2009 New Orleans Saints -- Relive the story of the 2009 Saints and their run to Super Bowl XLIV through the eyes of Sean Payton, Drew Brees and Jonathan Vilma. This episode is narrated by Brad Pitt.
» Super Bowl XLIV highlights | Photo essay: Super Bowl memories

2010 Green Bay Packers -- Relive the story of the 2010 Packers and their run to Super Bowl XLV through the eyes of Aaron Rodgers, Charles Woodson and head coach Mike McCarthy. This episode is narrated by John Slattery.
» Super Bowl XLV highlights | Showdown between two storied franchises

NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 3: America's Game
March 10: NFL's Top 10
March 17: Super Bowl classics
March 24: Sound FX: Best of the quarterbacks
March 31: NFL's Greatest Games

Voting for the March 10 airing of "NFL's Top 10" begins on Thursday, March 1.

