Fans' Choice: Vote on great games to watch

Ever want to pick which games are aired on NFL Network? Here's your chance to have your voice heard and determine the prime-time lineup for the week of July 15.
All this week, visit NFL Network's Facebook and Twitter pages to vote on the NFL's greatest games you want to see. A daily poll will feature five playoff games to choose from with the top vote getter revealed during "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET. Then tune in all next week for the top games airing Monday-Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
Monday's winner
Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys -- All the drama of this historic game is revealed in this 90-minute special as NFL Films reconstructs the game using archival footage and the original radio calls. Relive the excitement in this dramatic showdown of champions, which ended with a 35-31 Steelers victory.
Tuesday's winner
1992 NFC Championship: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers -- This win in the 1992 NFC Championship Game led Dallas to its first Super Bowl win of the Jimmy Johnson era. The eventual "team of the '90s" Cowboys defeated the "team of the '80s" 49ers, 30-20, ushering in a new era of dominance in the NFC.
Wednesday's winner
1992 AFC Wild Card: Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Oilers -- The Bills trailed 35-3 in the second half of the 1993 AFC Wild Card Game before executing the greatest comeback in NFL history (32-point deficit in the third quarter) to win 41-38 in overtime.
Thursday's winner
2001 AFC Divisional: New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders -- In the game that will always be remembered for the "Tuck Rule," Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated Jon Gruden's Raiders on two late Adam Vinatieri field goals in a driving snow storm in the final game at Foxboro Stadium.
Friday's winner
2006 AFC Championship: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots -- Peyton Manning and the Colts finally halted the Patriots' dominance in this rivalry. The Colts defeated their AFC nemesis -- who'd twice dispatched the Colts en route to a Super Bowl title -- after overcoming an 18-point deficit in the game. The 38-34 conference championship win propelled the Colts to victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI two weeks later.
