Fans' choice: Pick the Sound FX you'd like to watch

Published: Apr 07, 2011 at 06:44 AM

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, April 16, NFL Network will air three of its best episodes of the Sound FX series. The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite Sound FX episode. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, April 14, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner.

Ray Lewis -- Get a glimpse of the sound and fury of life as a linebacker through the eyes of the Baltimore Ravens' future Hall-of-Fame linebacker.
» On Hulu: In Their Own Words - Lewis | America's Game: 2000 Ravens | Ravens' 2000 season highlights

Peyton Manning -- Manning is known for his playcalling from the line of scrimmage. Now see first-hand what takes place when Manning leads the Colts' high-powered offense down the field and into the end zone.
» On Hulu: In Their Own Words - Manning | America's Game: 2006 Colts

Tony Romo -- Romo went from being undrafted to quarterbacking the Cowboys. Now let the three-time Pro Bowler take you inside the Dallas huddle and through the thrilling on-field play-by-play action.
» Watch: Romo wired in 2009 | Romo's best sights, sounds

Chad Ochocinco -- One of the game's most colorful personalities has a true gift of gab. Ochocinco's tendency for on- and off-the-field antics has kept him in the spotlight since joining the league in 2001.
» Watch: No. 2 all-time character | From football to futbol | Ochocinco kicks extra point

Brett Favre -- With nearly 20 years of material to choose from, the best of Favre promises to be entertaining, both in action and joking on the sidelines.
» Watch: No. 2 all-time character | Top moments at Lambeau | Favre with Holmgren

NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 26: Top 10 (Winner: Top 10 gutsiest calls)
April 2: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XLII)
April 9: America's Game (Winner: 1996 Packers)
April 16: Sound FX: Best of
April 23: Hey Rookie
May 7: Game of the Week
May 14: NFL Football Follies
May 21: NFL Classic Games
May 28: Top 10
June 4: Super Bowl classics
June 11: Sound FX: Best of
June 18: NFL Replay: Colts vs. Patriots
June 25: America's Game
July 2: Top 10
July 9: NFL's Greatest Games

Voting for the April 23 airing of Hey Rookie of begins on April 14.

