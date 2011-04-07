Fans' choice: Pick the Sound FX you'd like to watch

On Saturday, April 16, NFL Network will air three of its best episodes of the Sound FX series. The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.
Get your votes in now for your favorite Sound FX episode. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, April 14, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner.
Ray Lewis -- Get a glimpse of the sound and fury of life as a linebacker through the eyes of the Baltimore Ravens' future Hall-of-Fame linebacker.
Peyton Manning -- Manning is known for his playcalling from the line of scrimmage. Now see first-hand what takes place when Manning leads the Colts' high-powered offense down the field and into the end zone.
Tony Romo -- Romo went from being undrafted to quarterbacking the Cowboys. Now let the three-time Pro Bowler take you inside the Dallas huddle and through the thrilling on-field play-by-play action.
Chad Ochocinco -- One of the game's most colorful personalities has a true gift of gab. Ochocinco's tendency for on- and off-the-field antics has kept him in the spotlight since joining the league in 2001.
Brett Favre -- With nearly 20 years of material to choose from, the best of Favre promises to be entertaining, both in action and joking on the sidelines.
NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 26: Top 10 (Winner: Top 10 gutsiest calls)
April 2: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XLII)
April 9: America's Game (Winner: 1996 Packers)
April 16: Sound FX: Best of
April 23: Hey Rookie
May 7: Game of the Week
May 14: NFL Football Follies
May 21: NFL Classic Games
May 28: Top 10
June 4: Super Bowl classics
June 11: Sound FX: Best of
June 18: NFL Replay: Colts vs. Patriots
June 25: America's Game
July 2: Top 10
July 9: NFL's Greatest Games
Voting for the April 23 airing of Hey Rookie of begins on April 14.