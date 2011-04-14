Fans' choice: Pick the 'Hey Rookie' you'd like to watch

Published: Apr 14, 2011 at 06:19 AM

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)

On Saturday, April 23, NFL Network will air three of its best episodes of the "Hey Rookie" series. The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite "Hey Rookie" episode. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, April 21, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner.

Welcome to the NFL: 2003 Season -- Through NFL Films' exclusive access, the one-hour special tracks the transformation of Carson Palmer (Bengals), Charles Rogers (Lions), Nick Eason (Broncos) and Jeff Roehl (Giants) as they go from college superstars to rookies trying to make their way in the NFL.
» 2003 NFL Draft | Watch: Rogers No. 7 draft bust

Welcome to the NFL: 2004 Season -- This one-hour special tracks the progress of Kevin Jones (Lions), Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers) and Dunta Robinson (Texans) from first-round draft picks to prominent performers on the pro football stage.
» 2004 NFL Draft | 2004 draft do-over

Welcome to the NFL: 2005 Season -- NFL Films tracks Cadillac Williams (Buccaneers), Odell Thurman (Bengals) and Kyle Orton (Bears) as they transition from NFL hopefuls to contributors on the field.
» 2005 NFL Draft | 2005 draft do-over

Welcome to the NFL: 2006 offseason -- Four of the players -- Mario Williams (Texans), Reggie Bush (Saints), Vernon Davis (49ers) and Vince Young (Titans) -- were top draft choices their respective teams hoped would turn their fortunes around. The other -- Jeremy Bloom (Eagles) -- was an Olympic skier and low-round draft choice. Take a look at how they prepare for life in the NFL.
» 2006 NFL Draft | 2006 draft do-over

Welcome to the NFL: 2006 season -- Mario Williams, Vince Young and Maurice Jones-Drew (Jaguars) were college superstars. Now, the trio looks to make the same kind of impact on the field for their new NFL teams.
» 2006 NFL Draft | 2006 draft do-over

**NFL Network**'s "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 26: Top 10 (Winner: Top 10 gutsiest calls)
April 2: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XLII)
April 9: America's Game (Winner: 1996 Packers)
April 16: Sound FX: Best of (Winner: Ray Lewis)
April 23: Hey Rookie
May 7: Game of the Week
May 14: NFL Football Follies
May 21: NFL Classic Games
May 28: Top 10
June 4: Super Bowl classics
June 11: Sound FX: Best of
June 18: NFL Replay: Colts vs. Patriots
June 25: America's Game
July 2: Top 10
July 9: NFL's Greatest Games

Voting for the May 7 airing of "Game of the Week" begins on April 28.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs clinch eighth consecutive AFC West crown with win over Bengals

The Chiefs clinched their eighth consecutive division title with their 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, along with a ninth straight playoff berth and an opening-round home game.
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin clinches 17th straight non-losing season to begin career

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has now begun his career with a record 17 straight non-losing seasons following the Steelers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
news

Rams clinch playoff spot following Seahawks' loss to Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a wild-card playoff spot on Sunday following the Seattle Seahawks' 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb feared to have suffered significant knee injury in loss to Ravens

 Miami outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury in the 56-19 loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon. Rapoport added that Chubb would have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, per sources. 