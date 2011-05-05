Fans' choice: Pick a 'The Missing Rings' episode to watch

Published: May 05, 2011 at 08:56 AM

![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, May 14, NFL Network will air three of its best episodes of "America's Game: The Missing Rings" series. The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite "America's Game: The Missing Rings" episode. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close Thursday, May 12, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner.

1998 Minnesota Vikings -- The Vikings steamrolled to just the third 15-win season in NFL history, with a then-record 589 points (since broken by the 2007 New England Patriots), but saw their dreams of the franchise's first championship dashed in an overtime NFC Championship Game loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Relive the story of the 1998 Vikings through the eyes of Cris Carter, John Randle and Dennis Green.
» No. 2 snakebitten franchise: Vikings | 1998 NFC Championship

1990 Buffalo Bills -- Only two words are needed to describe the bitter end to perhaps the greatest season in Bills' history: "Wide right." Relive the story of the 1990 Bills, who made the first of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, through the eyes of Jim Kelly, Darryl Talley and Marv Levy.
» No. 10 snakebitten franchise: Bills | Super Bowl XXV highlights

1988 Cincinnati Bengals -- In 1988, the Bengals recovered from a 4-11 campaign a year before and advanced to Super Bowl XXIII, taking the "Team of the '80s" -- the San Francisco 49ers -- to the brink in a thrilling showdown in Miami. Relive the story of the 1988 Bengals through the eyes of Boomer Esiason, Tim Krumrie and Sam Wyche.
» No. 3 snakebitten franchise: Bengals | NFL Films' Super Bowl XXIII highlights

1981 San Diego Chargers -- The "Air Coryell" Chargers of 1981 had one of the epic playoff experiences in NFL history. After defeating the Dolphins in scorching South Florida heat in "The Epic in Miami," the Chargers lost in frigid temperatures in the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals in a game dubbed "The Freezer Bowl." Relive the story of the 1981 Chargers through the eyes of Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow and Hank Bauer.
» No. 4 weather game: 1981 AFC Championship | NFL Films does 'The Epic in Miami'

1969 Minnesota Vikings -- The 1969 Vikings were the last NFL champion before the AFL-NFL merger and were expected -- much like the Baltimore Colts the year before -- to win in a Super Bowl rout. That didn't happen, as Hank Stram's Chiefs pulled off the AFL's second consecutive Super Bowl upset. Relive the story of the 1969 Vikings through the eyes of Joe Kapp, Jim Marshall and Bud Grant.
» No. 2 snakebitten franchise: Vikings | No. 10 upset: Super Bowl IV

**NFL Network**'s "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 26: Top 10 (Winner: Top 10 gutsiest calls)
April 2: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XLII)
April 9: America's Game (Winner: 1996 Packers)
April 16: Sound FX: Best of (Winner: Ray Lewis)
April 23: Hey Rookie (Winner: 2004 season)
May 7: Game of the Week (Winner: Super Bowl XL)
May 14: America's Game: The Missing Rings
May 21: NFL Classic Games
May 28: Top 10
June 4: Super Bowl classics
June 11: Sound FX: Best of
June 18: NFL Replay: Colts vs. Patriots
June 25: America's Game
July 2: Top 10
July 9: NFL's Greatest Games

Voting for the May 21 airing of "NFL Classic Games" begins May 12.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

