Fans' choice: Pick a 'The Missing Rings' episode to watch

1998 Minnesota Vikings -- The Vikings steamrolled to just the third 15-win season in NFL history, with a then-record 589 points (since broken by the 2007 New England Patriots), but saw their dreams of the franchise's first championship dashed in an overtime NFC Championship Game loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Relive the story of the 1998 Vikings through the eyes of Cris Carter, John Randle and Dennis Green.
1990 Buffalo Bills -- Only two words are needed to describe the bitter end to perhaps the greatest season in Bills' history: "Wide right." Relive the story of the 1990 Bills, who made the first of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, through the eyes of Jim Kelly, Darryl Talley and Marv Levy.
1988 Cincinnati Bengals -- In 1988, the Bengals recovered from a 4-11 campaign a year before and advanced to Super Bowl XXIII, taking the "Team of the '80s" -- the San Francisco 49ers -- to the brink in a thrilling showdown in Miami. Relive the story of the 1988 Bengals through the eyes of Boomer Esiason, Tim Krumrie and Sam Wyche.
1981 San Diego Chargers -- The "Air Coryell" Chargers of 1981 had one of the epic playoff experiences in NFL history. After defeating the Dolphins in scorching South Florida heat in "The Epic in Miami," the Chargers lost in frigid temperatures in the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals in a game dubbed "The Freezer Bowl." Relive the story of the 1981 Chargers through the eyes of Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow and Hank Bauer.
1969 Minnesota Vikings -- The 1969 Vikings were the last NFL champion before the AFL-NFL merger and were expected -- much like the Baltimore Colts the year before -- to win in a Super Bowl rout. That didn't happen, as Hank Stram's Chiefs pulled off the AFL's second consecutive Super Bowl upset. Relive the story of the 1969 Vikings through the eyes of Joe Kapp, Jim Marshall and Bud Grant.
