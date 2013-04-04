Fans' Choice: Pick a rivalry game to watch

Published: Apr 04, 2013 at 05:32 AM

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, April 13, NFL Network will celebrate rivalry games, with five epic clashes up for fan vote with the game that receives the most votes airing at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite rivalry game from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, April 11, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune into NFL Network to catch the winning game.

Troy-Polamalu-130403-Spot.jpg

2008 AFC Championship: Steelers vs. Ravens
Troy Polamalu and the new Steel Curtain of the Pittsburgh Steelers force four turnovers and shut down the Baltimore Ravens offense. A victory leads Pittsburgh to its seventh Super Bowl appearance and sixth Lombardi Trophy.
» Steelers Super Bowl history

Tom-Brady-130403-Spot.jpg

2003 AFC Championship: Patriots vs. Colts
The New England Patriots extended their winning streak to 14 with consistently strong offensive performances and a defensive scheme that confused Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeat the Colts, 24-14, to advance to Super Bowl XXXVIII, where they defeated the Carolina Panthers.
» Photo essay: Conference championship memories

Walter-Payton-130403-Spot.jpg

1985 Week 9: Bears vs. Packers
The 1985 Chicago Bears are widely regarded as one of the greatest teams in NFL history. However, they needed a dominant performance from Walter Payton (192 yards rushing and game-winning fourth-quarter touchdown) to defeat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
» 'A Football Life': The '85 Bears

Emmitt-Smith-130403-Spot2.jpg

1993 Week 18: Cowboys vs. Giants
Emmitt Smith overcomes a separated shoulder to lift the Dallas Cowboys to a critical overtime victory over the New York Giants in the Meadowlands in a season finale that decided the NFC East title. The victory helped propel the Cowboys to win a second consecutive Super Bowl.
» No. 4 gutsiest performance of all time | Top 10 Cowboys-Giants moments

Dan-Marino-130403-Spot.jpg

1994 Week 13: Dolphins vs. Jets
Dan Marino's execution of a fake spike for the winning touchdown pass capped the Miami Dolphins' comeback win on the road against the New York Jets. This game proved to be the turning point in both teams' seasons. The Dolphins won the AFC East, while the Jets lost their remaining four games to finish 6-10.
» Marino's fake spike play vs. Jets

NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 2: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams vs. Titans)
March 9: Baltimore Ravens night (Winner: 'NFL Replay': Super Bowl XLVII)
March 16: Brady vs. Manning games (Winner: 2003 AFC Championship Game)
March 23: America's Game: The 2000s (Winner: 2001 New England Patriots)
March 30: NFL classic games (Winner: 2007 Week 13: Patriots vs. Ravens)
April 6: Comeback games (Winner: 2007 Week 17: Patriots vs. Giants)
April 13: Rivalry games
April 20: Rookie games

Voting for the April 20 airing of rookie games begins on Thursday, April 11.

Follow NFL Network on Twitter @nflnetwork.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's preseason doubleheader

The first full week of preseason games concluded with a good start by Saints quarterback Derek Carr against a familiar opponent in the Chiefs, plus a dominating performance by the Raiders over the 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke on highlight-reel play against Cowboys: 'It's a bit of a blur'

In Jacksonville's first preseason game, the Jaguars' third-string quarterback Nathan Rourke made a highlight-reel play against the Dallas Cowboys. He recalls the play as "a bit of a blur" in Saturday's win.
news

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn feels he gained 'a lot of confidence' from performance vs. Jaguars

After rushing eight times for 50 yards and a touchdown, Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn says he's gained "a lot of confidence" after his first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.