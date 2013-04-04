Fans' Choice: Pick a rivalry game to watch

On Saturday, April 13, NFL Network will celebrate rivalry games, with five epic clashes up for fan vote with the game that receives the most votes airing at 8 p.m. ET.
2008 AFC Championship: Steelers vs. Ravens
Troy Polamalu and the new Steel Curtain of the Pittsburgh Steelers force four turnovers and shut down the Baltimore Ravens offense. A victory leads Pittsburgh to its seventh Super Bowl appearance and sixth Lombardi Trophy.
2003 AFC Championship: Patriots vs. Colts
The New England Patriots extended their winning streak to 14 with consistently strong offensive performances and a defensive scheme that confused Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeat the Colts, 24-14, to advance to Super Bowl XXXVIII, where they defeated the Carolina Panthers.
1985 Week 9: Bears vs. Packers
The 1985 Chicago Bears are widely regarded as one of the greatest teams in NFL history. However, they needed a dominant performance from Walter Payton (192 yards rushing and game-winning fourth-quarter touchdown) to defeat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
1993 Week 18: Cowboys vs. Giants
Emmitt Smith overcomes a separated shoulder to lift the Dallas Cowboys to a critical overtime victory over the New York Giants in the Meadowlands in a season finale that decided the NFC East title. The victory helped propel the Cowboys to win a second consecutive Super Bowl.
1994 Week 13: Dolphins vs. Jets
Dan Marino's execution of a fake spike for the winning touchdown pass capped the Miami Dolphins' comeback win on the road against the New York Jets. This game proved to be the turning point in both teams' seasons. The Dolphins won the AFC East, while the Jets lost their remaining four games to finish 6-10.
