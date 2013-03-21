Fans' Choice: Pick a classic game to watch

On Saturday, March 30, NFL Network will celebrate classic games -- ranging from the 1981 AFC Championship Game to the 2009 NFC wild-card thriller between the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers -- up for fan vote with the game that receives the most votes airing at 8 p.m. ET.
Get your votes in now for your favorite classic game from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, March 28, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune into NFL Network to catch the winning game.
2009 NFC Wild Card: Cardinals vs. Packers
In the highest-scoring postseason game in NFL history, this thrilling 96-point wild-card matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers was decided in overtime with a fumble recovery for a Cardinals score. Kurt Warner and Aaron Rodgers combined for 801 yards and nine touchdowns passing.
2005 AFC Divisional playoff: Steelers vs. Colts
Indianapolis Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt missed a game-tying, 46-yard field goal attempt with 17 seconds remaining, as the Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Colts, 21-18, in an AFC Divisional playoff game at the RCA Dome. The Steelers went on to win Super Bowl XL.
2000 Week 10: Packers vs. Vikings
Following a scoreless fourth quarter, Brett Favre heaves a 43-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Freeman in overtime to secure a 26-20 Green Bay Packers win over the division-rival Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football".
1981 AFC Championship Game
The "Freezer Bowl" in Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium was minus-9 degrees Farenheit, with a wind chill, factoring in a sustained wind of 27 miles per hour, of minus-37 degrees for the 1981 AFC Championship Game. The San Diego Chargers entered the game as heavy favorites, but saw the elements neutralize their high-octane attack in a 27-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
2007 Week 13: Patriots vs. Ravens
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots overcome an impressive "Monday Night Football" performance by the Baltimore Ravens to keep their perfect season intact with a 27-24 win. The Patriots improve to 12-0 with the win and would win 18 consecutive games before seeing their run at perfection come to an end in Super Bowl XLII.
