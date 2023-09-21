Falcons WR Drake London on team's mindset after 2-0 start: 'Burn the boats'

"I don't know if y'all could feel it, but I felt like maybe Green Bay felt like they put us in the casket a little early," London said during a Wednesday appearance on Schein On Sports on SiriusXM Radio. "This team, don't ever count us out. We're going to still fight until we can't fight no more, and that goes back to our motto -- again, I'm gonna keep on saying it -- burn the boats. We're a well-conditioned team, we're an aggressive team, and we're gonna go out there and give you our best for the whole time being. And I think that's kind of where we caught them in the second half."