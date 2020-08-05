Around the NFL

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 09:14 AM

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 'I should be elite this year'

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Calvin Ridley lives in Julio Jones' shadow in Atlanta. It's a reality the young receiver is comfortable with, but he always wants more.

Entering his third NFL season, Ridley believes it's his time to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight.

"I should be elite this year," Ridley said, via the team's official website.

Ridley was well on his way to proving he is elite during his second season before an injury wiped out the final three games. He finished with 63 receptions for 866 yards and seven TDs. Had he played the final three games with those averages, he'd have broken the 1,000-yard barrier.

Ridley said he's "100 percent" healthy heading into 2020 after an abdomen injury ended his season prematurely. He's out to blast past the century plateau.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm real hungry to show people that I'm easily a 1,000-yard receiver, easily -- and even better," Ridley said. "I think that's what it is for me. I'm always confident in myself, and I'm just really hungry and want to help the team win as much as I can."

After the Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu to New England midway through last season, it opened the door for Ridley to play the full-time No. 2 role. The 25-year-old has shown excellent route-running ability and speed to beat teams deep.

In 2020, in his first year as a full-time second receiver, Ridley should see plenty of targets his way, particularly when Julio is doubled in the red zone.

Related Content

Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans
news

Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans

Josh Allen was instrumental in helping Buffalo build a big lead in last season's playoff game versus the Texans. He also played a major role in its collapse. The Bills QB said the ups-and-downs of the postseason defeat were a learning tool.
Von Miller considered opting out after contracting COVID-19
news

Von Miller considered opting out after contracting COVID-19

Broncos LB Von Miller was one of the first big-name NFL players to discuss contracting COVID-19 publicly back in April. The virus caused him briefly to consider opting out this season.
Cooper: Cowboys expect 'three 1,000-yard receivers this year'
news

Cooper: Cowboys expect 'three 1,000-yard receivers this year'

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver corps is already regarded to be one of the best in the NFL, and the No. 1 option in that group laid out some lofty expectations for the 2020 season. 
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs for a second quarter touchdown good for a 14-7 Raiders lead during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Derek Carr has something to prove: 'I'm tired of being disrespected'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is done with the naysayers. "I'm going to be completely honest with you: I'm tired of being disrespected," he said Tuesday. 
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers beat the Vikings 23-10. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Packers' Davante Adams: We were expecting a WR to be drafted

Just like many, Green Bay Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams thought his club would draft a receiver, but instead it went with QB Jordan Love. Despite the selection of Love, Adams doesn't believe it will affect Aaron Rodgers. 
Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT
news

Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT

After he was going to be released by the Raiders, P.J. Hall was instead traded to the Vikings, but he has failed his physical and will revert to the Raiders. Also for the Vikings, DT Armon Watts has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while WR Justin Jefferson has been activated from it.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) breaks from the line during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Dolphins WR Allen Hurns announces he's opting out of 2020 season

Allen Hurns had himself an enjoyable homecoming in 2019, but it's going to be put on hold for 2020. The Dolphins receiver announced Tuesday he is opting out of the 2020 season. 
Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 
news

Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had a false-positive test that forced him onto the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears, 17-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jalen Ramsey not worried about status of new contract in L.A.

Jalen Ramsey is not concerned about his contract. Pushed on the topic, Ramsey walked off of a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, only to be corralled to finished the sitdown.
Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'
news

Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'

Browns GM Andrew Berry was asked about Odell Beckham Jr.'s level of interest in playing football amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and despite what OBJ was quoted as saying Monday, it sounds as if Berry's concerns have been addressed.
LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather
news

LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather

LeSean McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last week and, on Tuesday, he explained what pushed Tampa Bay over other options.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL