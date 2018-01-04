Falcons vs. Rams: NFC Wild Card Weekend preview

The Rams are about to host their first playoff game in Los Angeles since January 4, 1986 -- 20 days before McVay arrived on the earth. The team shows no signs of a letdown. You have to find a way to beat up Goff and surround him with punishing pressure. On that front, seven playoff teams have more sacks than the Falcons. We've gotten this far without harping on a familiar narrative: Atlanta's offensive play-calling under Steve Sarkisian. For brief moments in time you can see the brilliant potential of last year's explosive Shanahan creation -- but it flitters away just as quick, leaving us with something less alluring to stare it. Last year's Falcons could have made this a shootout for the ages. This year's arrival isn't up to the test.