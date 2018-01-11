Falcons vs. Eagles: NFC Divisional Round preview

The one trait that every great quarterback possesses, QB guru Trent Dilfer has discovered through years of study, is the knack for creating space and somehow extending the play when the defense wins the down. It's no secret that's where Wentz excels and Foles fails. Whereas Wentz was the most effective third-down weapon in football through 14 MVP-caliber weeks, Foles is just one of 17 in those situations over his last two starts which have generated a 46.9 completion percentage, 4.1 yards per attempt and a 48.2 passer rating over 51 dropbacks.