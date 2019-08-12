Falcons trade TE Eric Saubert to Patriots for draft pick

Saubert, a 2017 fifth-round pick, had five receptions on nine targets for 48 yards in 2018 with the Falcons. The 6-foot-5 TE also had just one catch for seven yards in two preseason games this year. After entering the NFL out of Drake with pass-catching potential, in two years in Atlanta, Saubert showed more acumen as a pass and run blocker than as a receiver. That the Falcons gave up on him despite needing depth at the position speaks volumes about their evaluation of the young player.