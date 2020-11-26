Around the NFL

Falcons, Browns working virtually Thursday following positive COVID-19 tests

Published: Nov 26, 2020 at 09:14 AM
The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons are working virtually Thursday following positive COVID-19 tests.

The Browns announced that a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which prompted the team's facility to shut down. Meetings will take place virtually while contact tracing is conducted to identify anyone who could be considered a high-risk close contact.

Thursday marks the second consecutive day the Browns have adjusted their schedule due to COVID-19. Cleveland placed linebacker Sione Takitaki on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The Browns are set to face the Jaguars on Sunday. Jacksonville also is dealing with issues related to the coronavirus as multiple defensive coaches are not expected to be available this weekend, including coordinator Todd Wash.

The Falcons announced that two non-coaching staff members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

"Contact tracing protocols have commenced and at this time we have stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field with all operations conducted virtually on Thursday," the team said in a statement.

The Falcons added that Thursday's news does not affect the status of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The NFL announced last week that all 32 teams will operate in the league's COVID-19 intensive protocol for the remainder of the 2020 season.

