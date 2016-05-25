Falcons to work out Dwight Freeney after Bengals visit

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Freeney will work out with the Bengals on Wednesday, per a team source.
In addition to Freeney's Cincinnati visit, the Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that the free-agent linebacker will meet with the team next week.
Freeney signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the middle of the 2015 season and compiled eight sacks in 11 games (zero starts), leading the team in QB takedowns. With the Cards adding Chandler Jones in a trade this offseason, Freeney is fishing on the open market.
The 36-year-old pass rusher only wants to play on a contender, which makes the Bengals a compelling candidate. Freeney would slide behind starters Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson as a rotational pass rusher in sub packages. The Bengals lost Wallace Gilberry in free agency.
Freeney proved in 2015 that he still owns that patented spin move that has baffled offensive tackles for 14 years. There is still an NFL role for the veteran to play, if he finds the right team.