Falcons to play in front of fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning Oct. 11

Fans will soon be welcomed back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The football and soccer venue has been approved to host a limited capacity of spectators beginning Oct. 11, the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer announced Tuesday.

The Falcons' Week 5 home agate against the Panthers will be the first to include fans. Team and stadium officials made the decision after a recent decline in COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia, per the Falcons. They played their home opener on Sept. 13 without fans and are planning to host about 500 friends, family and associates for Sunday's meeting with the Bears to further test stadium operations and protocols.

"We are thrilled to invite fans of both the Falcons and Atlanta United back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium," AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO Steve Cannon said. "Having fans watch from alternative locations was a difficult, but important decision. It's been challenging for both teams to play without fans, but their well-being as well as the safety of our associates and fans was paramount."