Falcons, Texans, Bills among offensive lines to watch in Week 5

But it hasn't been just those two who have carried the load in Atlanta, as running back Devonta Freeman averages 5.9 yards per carry. The excellent offensive line also has played a huge role in the team's success so far. This week, I'll be watching how right tackle Ryan Schraeder does against NFL sack leader Von Miller -- as well as the matchup between left tackle Jake Matthews and Shane Ray. On top of a stout front seven, Denver's secondary is scary-good. Jones isn't going to be running free like he has in the past, so the O-line will have even more pressure to give Ryan the time he needs to connect with receivers downfield.