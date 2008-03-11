Falcons sign free agent center Stepanovich

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA -– The Atlanta Falcons signed unrestricted free agent center Alex Stepanovich from the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
Stepanovich, 6-4, 300 pounds, is a four-year veteran who was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He has started 34 of his 42 career games.
Last season, he competed in 12 games with the Bengals, which included four starts. He contributed to a pass protection unit that allowed only 17 sacks, a record-low for the franchise.
Stepanovich started all 16 games as a rookie in 2004 and blocked for the League's all-time leading rusher, Emmitt Smith, who gained 937 yards. Stepanovich started in 14 games in the next two seasons for Arizona (2005-2006) before he signed with Cincinnati as a free agent on March 16, 2007.