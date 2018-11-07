Around the NFL

Falcons sign ex-Raider Bruce Irvin to one-year deal

Published: Nov 07, 2018 at 01:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bruce Irvin found a home quickly.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday morning they've agreed to terms with the Ex-Oakland Raiders pass rusher to a one-year deal.

Irvin was cut by the Raiders over the weekend. With $3.8 million left on his contract, the defensive lineman cleared waivers on Tuesday and was a free agent.

The 31-year-old is very familiar with Falcons coach Dan Quinn from their time together in Seattle, where the latter was defensive coordinator before moving to Atlanta. In two seasons playing under Quinn, Irvin compiled 88 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and scored twice.

Born in Atlanta, Irvin's return home could be mutually beneficial.

"We know exactly how Bruce will fit into our team on the field, and just as importantly into our locker room," Quinn said. "He will add to our rotation along the defensive line, while adding to our pass rush. He is familiar with our scheme and we are familiar with his strengths, so we are looking forward to getting him on the field as soon as possible."

The Falcons need oomph on defense after being decimated by injury early in the season. Atlanta has long lacked consistent pressure from the edge.

Irvin can help provide that pressure after an eight-sack season a year ago. However, he's struggled with his own consistency this season. Motivation also seemed an issue while playing for the wayward Raiders. He compiled just six tackles and three sacks before being cut.

He should be plenty motivated heading home to Atlanta to play for Quinn.

"This was a dream [come] true," Irvin told ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "The Patriots and Steelers offered more money, but being able to play for my city and my people, you just can't put a price on that.''

If true, eschewing a chance to play for a division leader to join for the 4-4 Falcons is an interesting decision for the aging Irvin. Atlanta, however, isn't out of the playoff picture despite a 1-4 start to the season.

Matt Ryan's offense has been potent this season, but injuries on defense have sapped that side of the ball. Adding Irvin is a shot in the arm, and potentially getting Deion Jones back from IR down the road would be another big boost.

Atlanta has winnable games against the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys the next two weeks before heading to New Orleans and hosting the Baltimore Ravens. A winning record over that stretch could put them in a loser-goes-home Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers for an NFC Wild Card spot.

After the disastrous start to the season, most left the Falcons for dead. Quinn's team has battled back to put itself in the Wild Card discussion.

Adding Irvin is another sign Atlanta's season isn't over yet.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets signing veteran OT Duane Brown to two-year contract following Mekhi Becton knee injury

The New York Jets have moved quickly to address their offensive line following Mekhi Becton's knee injury.

news

Tom Brady absent from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons, will not return until after Aug. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and will not return to the team until after the Bucs' second preseason game on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.

news

Patriots RB James White, Super Bowl LI hero, retiring after eight seasons in NFL

New England Patriots running back James White is retiring after eight NFL seasons. The hero of Super Bowl LI announced Thursday his decision to end his playing career.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that QB Josh Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Thursday.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play in the preseason opener versus Giants, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Matt Rhule not worrying about Christian McCaffrey's injury history: Panthers are thinking 'attack'

Christian McCaffrey missed 23 of the Carolina Panthers' past 33 games due to injury. But fear of another season derailed won't stop coach Matt Rhule from saddling up his top back.

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoes surgery, expected to be out eight weeks

N'Keal Harry's fresh start in Chicago is on pause following an ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain.

news

Giants' Daboll coming 'full circle,' kicking off preseason vs. Pats team that started his NFL career

Giants' Brian Daboll will begin his head coaching career against the same team that gave him his NFL start 22 years ago. New York squares off against the New England Patriots tonight, live on NFL Network.

news

Jets' Carl Lawson eager to play Friday vs. Eagles: 'I want it as bad as you want to breathe'

New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson is eager to put on the pads again in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing all of 2021 with a torn Achilles.

news

Former first-rounder Jalen Reagor: Battling for Eagles roster spot 'a humbling experience'

Taken in the 2020 NFL Draft's first round, Eagles WR Jalen Reagor is now battling for a roster spot. The TCU product admits it's "a humbling experience," but he's "putting my head down and going to work."

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start preseason opener vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night.

news

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey

The No. 9 Lions jersey, made famous in Detroit by Matthew Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW