Around the NFL

Falcons sign DE Adrian Clayborn to one-year contract

Published: Apr 09, 2019 at 05:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Free-agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn is heading back to familiar territory.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Clayborn to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Clayborn's deal is worth up to $4 million. ESPN first reported the signing.

Clayborn, who turns 31 on July 6, spent three seasons with the Falcons from 2015 to 2017 before signing with the New England Patriots in 2018. He entered the league in 2011 as a first-round pick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons had a need on the defensive line, and recently hosted Tyeler Davison for a free-agent visit.

On his career, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Clayborn has appeared in 95 games with 41 starts, totaling 32.5 sacks and 90 quarterback hits. He recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in a single season while with the Falcons in 2017.

Here are other transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:

  1. The Lions announce they signed free agent quarterback Tom Savage.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse last weekend in Jacksonville, attribution.

news

Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' 2023 offseason plans: 'Never rebuild. You always reload'

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles rejected the notion that Tampa Bay needed to enter a rebuild following its blowout loss to the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

news

NFC East becomes first division since 1997 to have three teams make Divisional Round

With the Eagles sporting the No. 1 seed, the Giants besting the Vikings and the Cowboys blasting the Buccaneers, the NFC East will have three teams in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs.

news

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys defense was all over Brady, Bucs 'as soon as we got off the bus'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says the team was all over Tampa Bay as soon as they got off the bus.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after five-touchdown performance: 'I knew what this game meant'

Dogged by whispers and doubts after throwing 11 interceptions and fumbling four times in his last seven games, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an all-time outing against Tampa Bay, scoring all five of Dallas' TDs and amassing 329 total yards.

news

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses record four PATs in Dallas wild-card win

Brett Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers, becoming the first kicker to miss four PATs in a regular-season or postseason game since the statistic was first tracked for individual players in 1932, per Elias Sports Bureau.

news

NFL Divisional Round schedule set: Eagles host Giants; Cowboys at 49ers on Sunday night

Super Wild Card Weekend is in the books, and the NFL Divisional Round is up next. See which teams will be competing this weekend for a trip to the conference championships.

news

Cowboys dominate Buccaneers, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2018 season.

news

Buccaneers announce WR Russell Gage has movement in all extremities, will undergo additional testing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage remained overnight at a local hospital after suffering a neck injury and a concussion during the fourth quarter of his team's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Bucs announced Tuesday morning.

news

Ravens players want Lamar Jackson back at QB in 2023: 'You can't let a guy like him go'

As Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson enters the offseason without a contract and ends a second straight year sidelined by injury, multiple Ravens players expressed their desire to bring back the star QB in 2023.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Monday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for Monday's Super Wild Card Weekend Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game for the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE