Around the NFL

Falcons sign Alford to 4-year extension, worth $38M

Published: Dec 08, 2016 at 02:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons locked down corner Robert Alford.

The team announced the defensive back signed a four-year contract. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $38 million, with $21 million guaranteed, per a source informed of the deal. He also gets a $3 million signing bonus, plus a roster bonus of $7 million, both fully guaranteed.

The Falcons selected Alford in the second round of the 2013 draft. He was in the final year of his rookie contract.

Alford has experienced an up-and-down first four seasons but has proven a solid contributor in Dan Quinn's scheme. He followed up a promising rookie campaign with a disastrous 2014, bounced back with stellar 2015 and is having a solid 2016 season. The corner has a tendency to get burned deep on occasion but also has come up with some big pass break ups. For his career, Alford has 47 passes defensed (12 this season) with nine interceptions.

Playing across from Desmond Trufant -- selected in the first round of the same draft -- Alford sees the more of targets come his way than other corners of his caliber. With Trufant on IR with a torn bicep, locking down Alford became a priority for Atlanta.

The Falcons paid to keep Alford off the market. Per OverTheCap.com, Alford's $38 million in total value places him tied for 15th highest paid at his position, alongside Raiders CB Sean Smith. The $21 million in guarantees is the 9th most among corners -- which is the same guarantee Jimmy Smith earned in 2015, and more than the likes of Brandon Flowers, Jason McCourty and Vontae Davis.

If the Falcons are willing to pay Alford that kind of cash to keep him off the open market, it's fair to wonder what the extension for Trufant will look like a year from now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr, Rams WR Cooper Kupp lead NFL Players of the Month

The NFL unveils its Players and Rookies of the Month for September. 
news

Jets S Marcus Maye (ankle) out 3-4 weeks, but could return before trade deadline

Jets safety Marcus Maye will be out for three to four weeks due to the injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, but could return right on time to get traded by New York. 
news

Kingsbury: Rams' Matthew Stafford 'a freak show at' QB position with 'legendary' arm

This is what a freak show looks like to Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: Matthew Stafford slinging perfect passes to his new favorite target, ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, in a Sean McVay offense that looks entirely different, and more dangerous, with the former Lions star at its helm. 
news

Week 4 injury report for 2021 NFL season 

Injury reports for all 16 games in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Chiefs WR Josh Gordon not expected to play this week vs. Eagles

Josh Gordon's near two-year absence from an NFL field will be extended at least another week. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday not to expect Gordon on the field this Sunday when K.C. visits the Eagles.
news

Nagy noncommittal on Bears' starting QB with Andy Dalton, Justin Fields set to practice through injuries

Bears HC Matt Nagy reiterated Wednesday that his QB depth remains unchanged: 1. Andy Dalton, 2. Justin Fields, 3. Nick Foles. Nagy added that Sunday's decision would be sorted out when the club has a "clearer picture" of the health of the top two signal-callers.
news

Bill Belichick: Tom Brady 'as tough (to defend) as any quarterback there is or ever has been'

As commonly as Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is called the G.O.A.T., his old coach in New England isn't one to loosely throw out the "greatest of all-time" label. But Bill Belichick was in a complimentary mood Wednesday while discussing his former QB.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge to critics: 'I'm not afraid to go for it on fourth down'

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is feeling the heat following an 0-3 start marred by some questionable in-game decisions. On Wednesday Joe Judge defended his approach, stating he's "not afraid to go for it on fourth down."
news

Giants signing former first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson to practice squad

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the New York Giants are signing offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 29

The Ravens activated receivers ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ and ﻿Miles Boykin﻿ from injured reserve Wednesday. Read here for other updates from around the league.
news

Titans WRs Julio Jones (hamstring), A.J. Brown (hamstring) could miss Jets game

The Titans' always-heavy reliance on Derrick Henry might be even heavier on Sunday, as the availability of the team's top two wide receivers is in question. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are both nursing hamstring injuries that could sideline them in Week 4.
news

Bears sign purchase agreement for Arlington Park property

The Chicago Bears and Churchill Downs Inc. have signed a purchase agreement for Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights, Ill. The move signals the franchise's interest in the possibility of leaving its longtime home at Soldier Field.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW