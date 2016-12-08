Falcons sign Alford to 4-year extension, worth $38M

Alford has experienced an up-and-down first four seasons but has proven a solid contributor in Dan Quinn's scheme. He followed up a promising rookie campaign with a disastrous 2014, bounced back with stellar 2015 and is having a solid 2016 season. The corner has a tendency to get burned deep on occasion but also has come up with some big pass break ups. For his career, Alford has 47 passes defensed (12 this season) with nine interceptions.