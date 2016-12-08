Falcons sign Alford to 4-year extension, worth $38M

The team announced the defensive back signed a four-year contract. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $38 million, with $21 million guaranteed, per a source informed of the deal. He also gets a $3 million signing bonus, plus a roster bonus of $7 million, both fully guaranteed.
The Falcons selected Alford in the second round of the 2013 draft. He was in the final year of his rookie contract.
Alford has experienced an up-and-down first four seasons but has proven a solid contributor in Dan Quinn's scheme. He followed up a promising rookie campaign with a disastrous 2014, bounced back with stellar 2015 and is having a solid 2016 season. The corner has a tendency to get burned deep on occasion but also has come up with some big pass break ups. For his career, Alford has 47 passes defensed (12 this season) with nine interceptions.
Playing across from Desmond Trufant -- selected in the first round of the same draft -- Alford sees the more of targets come his way than other corners of his caliber. With Trufant on IR with a torn bicep, locking down Alford became a priority for Atlanta.
The Falcons paid to keep Alford off the market. Per OverTheCap.com, Alford's $38 million in total value places him tied for 15th highest paid at his position, alongside Raiders CB Sean Smith. The $21 million in guarantees is the 9th most among corners -- which is the same guarantee Jimmy Smith earned in 2015, and more than the likes of Brandon Flowers, Jason McCourty and Vontae Davis.
If the Falcons are willing to pay Alford that kind of cash to keep him off the open market, it's fair to wonder what the extension for Trufant will look like a year from now.