Falcons' Robinson 'much better' after concussion, coach says

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith said while Dunta Robinson is "much better" after suffering a concussion, the cornerback still hasn't been cleared to play.
Robinson watched practice Wednesday as he stood on the sideline and talked with staff members. He didn't speak with reporters.
Smith said Robinson might be able to "run around" as early as Thursday. Robinson must be cleared by an independent doctor.
Robinson is appealing his $50,000 NFL fine after his hit on Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Sunday left both players with concussions.
Meanwhile, Smith said backup tight end Justin Peelle will miss four to six weeks following surgery to repair a sports hernia. Michael Palmer moves up as the backup to Tony Gonzalez.
