Falcons re-sign DT Ra'Shede Hageman to one-year deal

Published: Apr 19, 2019 at 04:35 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons are giving Ra'Shede Hageman a second chance.

The team announced the defensive lineman signed a one-year contract.

A second-round pick in 2014, Hageman spent three seasons with the Falcons before being released in 2017 following a domestic violence charge he said recently was dropped. The 28-year-old previously served a six-game suspension.

Hageman hasn't played an NFL game since the Falcons' Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots in February 2017.

"As an organization we believe in opportunities when people take responsibility for their actions and are committed to change," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. "We believe Ra'Shede understands that his conduct was wrong and has learned from his mistakes. He has met the obligations of the court in his prior matters and worked hard over the last two years including community service, intensive course work and rehab. That said, we understand the seriousness of his actions, and he knows we will not tolerate abusive behavior in any form."

With a need to upgrade depth along the defensive line, the Falcons are taking a low-risk flier that Hageman can become the player that once made him a second-round pick.

