Falcons re-sign DT Ra'Shede Hageman to one-year deal

"As an organization we believe in opportunities when people take responsibility for their actions and are committed to change," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. "We believe Ra'Shede understands that his conduct was wrong and has learned from his mistakes. He has met the obligations of the court in his prior matters and worked hard over the last two years including community service, intensive course work and rehab. That said, we understand the seriousness of his actions, and he knows we will not tolerate abusive behavior in any form."