Falcons RB Turner will undergo tests on injured right ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Atlanta running back Michael Turner's hot start was derailed Sunday when he left in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle in the Falcons' 28-19 loss to Carolina.
Coach Mike Smith said Turner will undergo tests Monday to determine if he'll be out an extended period.
"I think we'll have a lot better idea when we get him back to Atlanta," Smith said.
Turner entered the weekend seventh in the NFL in rushing and had surpassed 100 yards early in the second quarter against the Panthers. But he rolled his ankle while being tackled at the end of a 10-yard run near the goal line.
Turner took off his shoe and walked around some on the sideline before walking to the locker room. He didn't return, finishing with 111 yards on just nine carries, and said after the game he didn't know how long he would be out.
With Jerious Norwood (hip) also sidelined and Aaron Stecker released Saturday, the Falcons were left with only Jason Snelling. He rushed for 61 yards and a 1-yard touchdown on 18 carries.
"I practiced for this situation," Snelling said. "So when I went out there I was prepared and ready to go."
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press