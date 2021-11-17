Around the NFL

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) game-time decision vs. Patriots on 'TNF'

Published: Nov 17, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Falcons lost more than a game Sunday when key contributor Cordarrelle Patterson exited early with an ankle injury.

They might get him back in time to attempt to avoid another drubbing. Patterson will be a game-time decision for Atlanta's Thursday night meeting with the red-hot New England Patriots, according to Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Patterson left Atlanta's eventual 43-3 loss to Dallas in the first quarter due to the injury, recording just four rushes for 25 yards and one catch for 14 yards before his departure. Atlanta's offense suffered without him and was unable to counter what was ultimately an offensive avalanche brought on by the Cowboys.

Patterson has been among the greatest surprises in the NFL this season, not because the general football populace didn't know he was an explosive athlete, but because he'd never quite been utilized as much as Smith is in 2021. With his 776 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns, Patterson has become an essential part of an offense that is without Calvin Ridley and is progressing through its first season without Julio Jones since the beginning of the last decade. Without him, the Falcons didn't stand much of a chance.

They'll hope he can suit up to face the Patriots, who have won four straight and are traveling south following a 45-7 shellacking of the Cleveland Browns.

Related Content

news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) not practicing; Tim Boyle to take first-team reps

It's looking more likely that the Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Browns. Starter Jared Goff will miss practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, giving way to Tim Boyle for first-team practice reps.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) won't practice Wednesday 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters QB Lamar Jackson was sent home Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. 
news

NFL to implement heightened COVID-19 protocols leaguewide around Thanksgiving 

The NFL is implementing heightened protocols around Thanksgiving amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That includes mandatory masking and testing all players and staff twice after the holiday, while encouraging clubs to offer testing for visiting friends and family.
news

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins; Zach Wilson still 'not 100%'

Mike White's run as the Jets' starting quarterback, for now, has come to an end. With injured rookie Zach Wilson continuing his recovery from a PCL sprain in his right knee, the club will turn to veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ for Sunday's AFC East home game against the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 17

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for running back Miles Sanders. Sanders remains on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7. Opening the practice window would allow Sanders to return this week if healthy.
news

Will NFL's upset trend continue in Week 11?

Big upsets have littered the landscape the past two weeks, with four teams entering the week without a winning record (.500 or lower) beating opponents that began the week in first place (or tied for first) in their division.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel highlight Players of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel led the NFL's weekly honor roll, as the Players of the Week were revealed on Wednesday morning. 
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates says contract status has affected play

Jessie Bates began the season as one of the most underrated players in the NFL. But entering Week 11, the safety admits the focus on his contract situation has negatively affected his play on the field.
news

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham departure from Cleveland 'stung. It still does'

Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham have been best friends since well before their NFL and LSU days. The fact that Landry couldn't help smooth things over with OBJ and the Browns underscored the tenuous nature of the soured relationship.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aims to play '20-plus years,' then 'own an NFL football team'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to play for "20-plus years" and, after that, he'd like to be an NFL owner.
news

Patriots OL Trent Brown: 'I almost died' during IV issue last season

New England offensive lineman Trent Brown said Tuesday that he gave some thought to retirement last year after a problem with a pre-game IV before a game against the Browns put him in a Cleveland hospital and nearly cost him his life.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW