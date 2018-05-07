Around the NFL

Falcons QB Matt Ryan wanted deal done before camp

Published: May 07, 2018 at 06:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The last time Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan experienced the uncertainty of a contract extension, the discussions lingered just before the start of training camp in 2013.

This time around, Ryan had a preference to avoid any outside distractions before signing a blockbuster five-year, $150 million deal with $100 million guaranteed last week.

"I think it was for both sides wanting to try and get it done, and be able to have the focus on football when we got to training camp, for sure," Ryan told reporters during a Monday afternoon press conference. "And so, I'm happy with the timing of it.

"I think the organization is very happy with the timing of it, and certainly when we get back to training camp it's 100 percent about football and even this morning, it's 100 percent about football. I always felt confident that it was going to get done in a smooth way and in a timely manner, and I feel like it did."

Ryan, who turns 33 on May 17, became the NFL's first quarterback to earn $30 million a year and he has done his part on the football field to command the lucrative deal.

Since entering the league out of Boston College as the third overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft, Ryan has completed 3,630 of 5,593 passes (64.9 percent) for 41,796 yards and 260 touchdowns with 126 interceptions.

Ryan is 95-63 as a starter and has led the Falcons to three NFC South titles and the playoffs in six of the past 10 seasons, including the Super Bowl in 2016. He was selected to four Pro Bowls (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016) and garnered a first-team All-Pro selection and the NFL's MVP in 2016 after passing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns, both career highs.

Ryan, however, doesn't view his record-setting contract for a quarterback as a reward for his accomplishments.

Instead, he views the deal as motivation to remain among the league's elite quarterbacks.

"I think it's more so than anything, I think it's incentive," Ryan said. "I've always felt like your job as a player is to go earn every dollar and have that mindset that every day you wake up it's about working as hard as you possibly can. So, I guess it's more incentive for me moving forward to play my best football as I continue to mature in this league."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers was admittedly off in latest Packers loss: 'I threw a lot of kinda wobblers tonight'

Amid an uncharacteristic autumn in Wisconsin, the latest unconventional chapter saw Aaron Rodgers miss badly on myriad throws and the Packers booed by cold and disenfranchised fans during Thursday night's 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Titans' victory over Packers on Thursday night

Derrick Henry and a formidable defensive performance keyed the Titans' 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the host Packers on Thursday night.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Justin Fields among stars on pace to set single-season records

Justin Fields and fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Austin Ekeler could each be record-breakers by season's end.

news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for the Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

news

Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their big-play wide receivers for at least the next four weeks. The team on Thursday placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

news

Browns-Bills Week 11 game moved to Detroit's Ford Field due to snowstorm

The NFL announced on Thursday that Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills has been moved from Buffalo to Detroit's Ford Field due to a snowstorm scheduled to hit Western New York.

news

Jets signing offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is returning to the NFL. The offensive lineman, who left football to participate in a Canadian medical residency program, is signing with the Jets following a workout with the team.

news

Eagles signing free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh ahead of playoff run

Ndamukong Suh's winding journey has finally led him to his next destination: Philadelphia. The Eagles are signing the 35-year-old defensive tackle.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen focused on 'making the smart play' after throwing six interceptions in three weeks

Josh Allen has developed a tendency to turn it over in key moments in recent weeks, throwing two interceptions in each of his last three games and driving his total up to a league-worst 10 on the year.

news

Aaron Jones: Packers playing 'playoff football' from here on out

Aaron Jones knows a postseason-minded approach will be necessary for the Packers to turn their season around before it is too late. Green Bay hosts the Titans tonight on "Thursday Night Football."

news

NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game

With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the  Browns and Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE