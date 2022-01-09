Around the NFL

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has COVID-19, won't attend season finale vs. Saints

Published: Jan 09, 2022 at 03:02 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has contracted COVID-19 and will not be in attendance at his team's Week 18 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced.

The Falcons said that Blank, 79, is "doing well and is in great spirits, experiencing only mild symptoms at this time." Blank is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot.

The club added that this is the first game that Blank won't see in-person since becoming Falcons owner in 2002.

Atlanta (7-9) and New Orleans (8-8) kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Saints need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, while Atlanta has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

