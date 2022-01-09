Falcons owner Arthur Blank has COVID-19, won't attend season finale vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has contracted COVID-19 and will not be in attendance at his team's Week 18 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced.

The Falcons said that Blank, 79, is "doing well and is in great spirits, experiencing only mild symptoms at this time." Blank is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot.

The club added that this is the first game that Blank won't see in-person since becoming Falcons owner in 2002.