Falcons OT Svitek slated to start despite groin injury

Published: Dec 11, 2011 at 12:45 AM

Matt Ryan's blind side just got a little bit safer.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Will Svitek is expected to start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers despite a groin injury that limited him in practice throughout the week, a team source told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.

The team later confirmed that Svitek, previously had been listed as questionable, will play

The Falcons' inactives include cornerbacks Brent Grimes and Kelvin Hayden (toe) and linebacker Stephen Nicholas (quadriceps).

PanthersPro Bowl left tackle Jordan Gross is inactive for Sunday's game. Gross was listed as questionable Friday with an ankle injury that had sidelined him during practice all week.

Travelle Wharton will start at left tackle for Gross. Wharton has some experience at left tackle, having filled in at that position when Gross broke his leg in 2009. Mackenzy Bernadeau will start at Whaton's regular spot at left guard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

