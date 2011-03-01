Falcons' McKay to chair NFL Competition Committee

Published: Mar 01, 2011 at 04:53 AM

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay has been named the chairman of the NFL Competition Committee, the NFL announced Tuesday.

McKay, a member of the committee since 1994, has served as co-chair since 1998, including since 2001 with former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher.

Though no longer a member of the committee, Fisher will continue to serve in a non-voting, advisory role during the current offseason.

The committee, which studies all aspects of the game and recommends rules and policy changes to NFL clubs, consists of the following members:

The Coaches' Subcommittee, which makes recommendations to the Competition Committee, consists of the following current and former NFL head coaches:

