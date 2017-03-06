Falcons' Julio Jones deems foot surgery a 'success'

The Falcons' star receiver took to social media to deem his Monday foot surgery a positive one, captioning his Instagram photo: "Surgery was a success! Thanks to all that prayed for me #jetlife #blessed."
Jones has dealt with foot issues throughout his career. In 2011 and 2013, the big wideout suffered fractures in his right foot, with the 2013 injury costing him most of the season. This past year, Jones was reportedly dealing with two injuries to ligaments in his toe and one to his mid-foot.
Monday's surgery was a minor one to fix a bunion that "had bothered him for years," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The procedure is not expected to affect the receiver's training camp availability, Rapoport added last week.
Jones led the NFC with 1,409 receiving yards in 2016 despite dealing with the foot issues.