Falcons hope to have White, Abraham for Packers showdown

Published: Nov 25, 2010 at 08:11 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Wide receiver Roddy White and defensive end John Abraham returned to practice Thursday for the Atlanta Falcons, but they didn't fully participate in the two-hour session.

White, who leads the NFL in catches (79) and ranks second in receiving yards (1,017), missed practice Wednesday with a sore knee. He initially was injured during the Falcons' 27-21 over the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers three weeks ago.

White needs one catch to become the 12th NFL wideout with at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in four consecutive seasons. He hasn't missed a game in his six-year career.

A groin injury prevented Abraham from playing in last Sunday's win at St. Louis, ending a streak of 63 consecutive games that dated to the second half of 2006.

The Falcons (8-2) host the Green Bay Packers (7-3) on Sunday. Both teams have won four in a row.

