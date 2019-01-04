Around the NFL

Falcons GM: 'We'll get a deal done' for Julio Jones

Published: Jan 04, 2019 at 01:21 AM
Kevin Patra

In late July, the Atlanta Falcons revised Julio Jones' contract to get the superstar receiver to training camp and appease him without overhauling his deal with three years left.

At the time, general manager Thomas Dimitroff said the team would "readdress everything in 2019."

It's now 2019.

On Thursday, Dimitroff said the Falcons would "take care of that business, and that will be done" in the coming months. The GM added he wasn't sure when Jones might get a new deal done, but noted he's "not concerned" about the timetable.

"He and I and the organization are in a really good place right now," Dimitroff said, via the team's official website. "We thought he had a standout season. He continues to lead both on and off. His leadership is exemplary, as far as how he approached things this year. Just really excited about how he took it all on."

Jones led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards on 113 catches and was the only player to average more than 100 receiving yards per game (104.8) for the season. After scoring just three touchdowns in 2017, Jones found pay-dirt eight times in 2018.

Jones, who turns 30 in February, has shown no signs of slowing down. He has two years remaining on a contract that calls for a base salary of $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.426 million in 2020. Dimitroff will adjust that deal at some point this offseason to keep the superstar in Atlanta for the long haul.

