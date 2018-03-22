Around the NFL

Falcons GM: No timetable for Matt Ryan's extension

Published: Mar 22, 2018 at 12:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Now that Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo have signed their massive contracts, it's time for the attention to turn to the veterans ready for new deals.

Next in line sits Matt Ryan, who enters the final year of his contract set to make $19.25 million. While the Atlanta Falcons hope to get a new contract done at some point this summer, general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Wednesday from Georgia's pro day he wouldn't put a timetable on an extension.

"There's no time frame on it right now,'' Dimitroff said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. "I think the biggest thing for [Ryan's representation], at one time, was probably waiting to see what was going on in the market. That's kind of come and gone now, right? So we'll continue to talk about how to get it finalized.''

There was no chance Ryan's agent, Tom Condon, would let him sign a contract until seeing where Cousins reset the market. Now that Cousins got a fully guaranteed contract worth $28 million per season from the Vikings, more decorated veterans can use the benchmark as a starting point. The question is whether Ryan or the Packers' Aaron Rodgers is the next to get their deal done and become the top-paid QB.

"I think all of the market will factor into how we do Matt and how we approach Matt, there's no question about that,'' Dimitroff said. "If I were to state the significance of it, I think it's just a piece of the pie. His representation is looking at it and, of course, we're looking at it through a different lens. We're always mindful that we're aware of everything else. But like I said before, from an analytical standpoint and a statistical standpoint and a financial standpoint, we know that it ultimately comes back to what we're doing with this organization and what we deem as a win-win for both parties.''

Dimitroff deftly toed the discussion on Ryan's next contract, praising the quarterback, but at the same time sounding like he's praying the team can convince the QB to give them a hometown discount.

"As far as the discussions with Matt, again Matt knows what this team is about and he knows what he can do for this team at a number of levels," Dimitroff said. "He knows that he's right up against a third contract in the NFL, and those are big contracts and significant discussion points. And he's very aware of that. And he's aware of everyone on the team being aware of it. He doesn't want to be a distraction. That's him. Ultimately, he's a team guy through and through. Again, hopefully we can move through this and get this done.''

Whenever it gets done, Ryan should sign a contract that leaps Cousins' per-year average. Dimitroff once famously said when a team doesn't have a quarterback "the search for him consumes you." The Falcons have their signal-caller. They'll pay to keep him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team

Those eagerly anticipating an end to "Odell Watch" will have to wait a little longer. The free-agent WR is expected to take his time before deciding his next NFL home.
news

Panthers DE Brian Burns criticizes questionable Mac Jones tackle: 'I think it's some bull'

A controversial tackle in Week 9 thrusted Mac Jones and Brian Burns into the national spotlight for not-so-great reasons. On Wednesday, the Panthers DE addressed the Patriots QB's actions.
news

Packers activate David Bakhtiari (ACL) off PUP list, star LT eligible to play Week 10

The Packers offense received wonderful news on Wednesday regarding the pending return of All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play a game in 2021.
news

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) optimistic about Week 10 return vs. Panthers

It's looking more likely that ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s ankle injury will cost him just one game. The Cardinals QB said Wednesday that he's made "crazy" progress in recovering from the injury and is optimistic about his availability to play against the Panthers.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) headed to IR, facing 4-6 week recovery

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will head to injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said his starting QB will end up on IR with a 4-6 week timeline on his recovery.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Seahawks are getting another star from their backfield back. RB Chris Carson, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a neck injury, has been designated to return from practice.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook responds to lawsuit from former girlfriend alleging assault

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Wednesday that he's a "victim" from a Nov. 2020 incident that has resulted in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend.
news

NFL SVP of officiating: 'Posturing' prompted taunting penalty on Bears' Cassius Marsh

NFL senior VP of officiating Perry Fewell addressed the controversial taunting flag on Bears LB Cassius Marsh from Monday Night Football. In his weekly video, Fewell was direct in his explanation of the penalty, supporting referee Tony Corrente's judgment.
news

Browns sign guard Joel Bitonio to three-year, $48M extension through 2025

Cleveland continues to lock down critical pieces of its offensive line. The Browns have signed guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ to a three-year contract extension worth roughly $48 million.
news

Arians says Bucs won't target Odell Beckham: 'We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters'

Consider the Buccaneers out of the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. Coach Bruce Arians quipped Wednesday that with Antonio Brown in the building, the Bucs wouldn't chase Beckham.
news

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications 

More concerns over COVID-19 have struck the Minnesota Vikings this week, including a vaccinated player who was admitted to an emergency room Tuesday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW