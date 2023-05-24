Around the NFL

Falcons FB Keith Smith arrested on traffic charges

Published: May 24, 2023 at 07:45 PM
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested on traffic charges Wednesday in Atlanta, according to the City of Atlanta Police Department.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Smith was pulled over for an expired registration and was subsequently arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Smith received a speeding ticket earlier this year and paid for the ticket, but, per Smith's agent AJ Vaynerchuk, there was a miscommunication and Smith's license was suspended, Rapoport added. Smith, per his agent, did not know his license was suspended, Rapoport reported.

"We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details," the Falcons said in a team statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The 31-year-old Smith is a nine-year NFL veteran who's played his previous four seasons with the Falcons.

Smith began his career as a linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, but transitioned to fullback.

Smith has played 129 career games, including 66 with the Falcons. Over the course of his career, he's registered 22 carries for 53 yards and 35 receptions for 205 yards.

