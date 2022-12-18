Falcons DC Dean Peas transported to hospital after on-field collision during pregame; Frank Bush to call defensive plays vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field collision during pregame of Sunday's NFC South game against the Saints and was transported to a local New Orleans hospital, the team announced.

"He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing," the team said in a statement.

Peas will not coach Sunday's game versus the Saints as a result, and linebackers coach Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play-caller for the game.