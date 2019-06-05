Around the NFL

Falcons confident in new deals for Julio Jones, others

Published: Jun 05, 2019 at 10:07 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and defensive end Vic Beasley have stayed clear of voluntary organized team activities.

But for the three-day minicamp on June 11-13, the duo is required to be present given the mandatory nature.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Jones and Beasley will attend the minicamp, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

When it comes to defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who signed his franchise tender on April 22, Quinn indicated a level of expectation that Jarrett will report.

"I anticipate he will," Quinn told Schultz. "He hasn't told me he's not."

Jarrett and the Falcons have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal or the defensive tackle will play the 2019 season under the one-year franchise tag, which pays $15.2 million.

Meanwhile, the Falcons and Jones' representative have been working since the offseason on reworking the two-time All-Pro's deal. General manager Thomas Dimitroff previously said in March that the two sides have enjoyed "really good conversations" as they look to take care of Jones, who has two years remaining on his current deal.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank to ESPN on Wednesday that he isn't concerned about getting deals done for key players like Jones, Garrett and linebacker Deion Jones.

"We have a salary cap, we have limits, that we have to think about not only today but tomorrow, and we have to balance all that off," Blank told ESPN. "But these are three great young men that we care deeply about, both personally and professionally. They are going to be Falcons for life.

"I'm not worried about getting the deals done. I'm speaking on behalf of Atlanta and Atlanta fans. Thomas [Dimitroff] is working hard to get them done. Coach [Dan] Quinn is supportive as well. It will happen. It's just a matter of when."

Beasley enters the final year of his contact, which pays a base salary of $12.8 million.

Ultimately, players now have financial motivation to attend a mandatory minicamp regardless how they fell about their current contract situation.

A player is subject to fines if they miss any of the three days of minicamp without an excused absence. According to the collective bargaining agreement, a team can levy fines in the amount of $14,775 for missing the first day, $29,550 for the second day and $44,325 for the third day. In total, a player could be fined $88,650 for missing all three days.

