Falcons, Chris Chester strike one-year deal

The Falconssigned veteran offensive guard Chris Chester to a one-year deal on Friday, the team announced.
Chester, 32, was released by the Redskins this week after playing 64 straight games in the nation's capital. He spent the first five years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.
After playing under Kyle Shanahan in Washington, Chester knows the play-caller's zone blocking scheme and has a chance to start at left guard in Atlanta after the team released veteran Justin Blalock. Mike Person has taken the majority of starting snaps at the position during OTAs.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.