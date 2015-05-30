Falcons, Chris Chester strike one-year deal

Around the NFL

May 30, 2015
It didn't take long for the Atlanta Falcons to find someone to take Prince Shembo's roster spot.

The Falconssigned veteran offensive guard Chris Chester to a one-year deal on Friday, the team announced.

The Falcons had room on their offseason depth chart after waiving Shembo on Friday following news of the linebacker's aggravated animal cruelty charge.

Chester, 32, was released by the Redskins this week after playing 64 straight games in the nation's capital. He spent the first five years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

After playing under Kyle Shanahan in Washington, Chester knows the play-caller's zone blocking scheme and has a chance to start at left guard in Atlanta after the team released veteran Justin Blalock. Mike Person has taken the majority of starting snaps at the position during OTAs.

